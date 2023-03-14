Canelo returning on May 6 in Mexico

Canelo Alvarez is set to return to the ring on May 6 to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship against John Ryder at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, as announced today by Matchroom Boxing.

The event will stream live on DAZN PP and will mark the second defense of Canelo’s title after defeating Gennady Golovkin last September in their third match.

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) has not fought in Mexico since scoring a TKO win over Kermit Cintron in 2011 in defense of his WBO junior middleweight title.

“I feel really happy to be coming back in May because following my surgery, I was unsure of when I’d be coming back,” said Canelo. “Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I’m from, makes me especially happy. And in John Ryder, I’m facing a very competitive fighter.”

Ryder (32-5 18 KOs), who is the mandatory WBO challenger, earned a TKO win over Zach Parker last November in London to earn the opportunity.

“There’s no denying that Canelo is one of the greats and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s achieved in the sport but I fully believe this is my time to fulfill my dream of becoming a World champion,” said Ryder.

“I’m not going over there for a holiday. For me, this is purely business and my full focus is on going into his backyard in Guadalajara on May 6 and bringing those belts back with me to the UK. I want to thank the team, Tony and Charlie Sims, and Matchroom Boxing for making this happen.”

No announcement has been made just yet regarding ticket sale dates but will be made available soon.