Canelo Ready for Bivol and Beyond

Image Credit: Joe Serrat

May 7 is just around the corner, when consensus No. 1 fighter in the world Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez once again steps into light heavyweight waters against WBA titleholder Dimitry Bivol in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, while Canelo, (57-1-2, 39KO) is readying for another title at the 175 point division, the Mexican os also looking towards a future for years to come in the sport that he carries on his shoulders.

“I hope a long time, because I’m gonna miss boxing when I’m retired. Right now, 6 years more, 7, 5, I don’t know,” said Canelo, who just became the undisputed super middleweight champion, the first of his Mexican descent, when he rocked Caleb Plant in round 11 in November 2021.

“[Dmitry’s] a really good boxer. He’s a solid champion at 175. It’s a dangerous fight. I like it, I love that kind of challenge. I really like it. But, I believe in my abilities, and I’m strong too. So, I’m confident in that, but it’s gonna be a really good fight.”

Legacy is on the fighters mind, no doubt about it.

“When you see the best fighter go up and down a weight class and beat all the champions? I think nobody, and I try to do my best. For boxing, for me, for my legacy.”

