Canelo Readies For Trilogy Bout Against GGG

The next 12 rounds in the saga that is the Canelo-Golovkin rivalry are set and Canelo is prepping for the bout in anticipation of their September showdown in Las Vegas.

Their third act is the most anticipated showdown in the sport, a highlight affair which will feature titlist Bam Rodriguez in the chief support bout to the main event.



Chapter I in September 2017 was a spirited 12 round shootout scored a spilt draw. Chapter II one year later was another blockbuster event scored a majority decision for Canelo.

Chapter III is set for September 17, 2022. All three fights will have ended up being recorded at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.