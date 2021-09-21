Canelo-Plant official for November 6

The long-awaited super middleweight unification fight between WBA/WBC/WBO champ Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) and IBF titlist Caleb Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) is finally locked in to take place on November 6 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand on Showtime PPV.

Canelo is coming off of a TKO win over Billy Joe Saunders this past May and after negotiations between the two camps appeared to hit a dead-end, the fight is finally on.

“At the end of the day, this is what I want to do with my career, make history,” said Canelo. “These things, like becoming the first to be the unified champion at 168 pounds, is making history. To potentially be one of the few who holds this prestigious honor in any weight class makes me very happy. For my country, this would be a huge accomplishment. I want to be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.”

Plant is coming off of his own win, having decisioned Caleb Truax back in January to retain his title.

“On November 6, the world will witness boxing’s first ever crowned undisputed super middleweight champion,” said Plant. “When my hand is raised in victory, the world will know then, that I’m the new face of boxing. Everyone should order the PPV now and get their popcorn ready because I’m about to put on a performance that will go down in history as one of the best ever. This man is in trouble.”