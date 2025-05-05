Canelo outpoints Scull; becomes undisputed 168 lbs champ a second time

Photos: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 29 KOs) become a two-time undisputed super middleweight champion on Saturday night by earning a unanimous decision win over William Ascull in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on a DAZN PPV.

It was a relatively difficult fight to watch as Scull was on his bicycle from the moment the bell rang until the end of the fight. Clearly interested in simply going the distance, Scull put on one of the most frustrating and abysmal performances we’ve seen in some time.

Alvarez for his part attempted to walk Scull (23-1, 9 KOs) down but rarely found much opportunities to land anything of significance and merely won round after round by coming forward and connecting with the occasional left hook to the body or right hand.

“He wasn’t trying to win,” said Alvarez after the fight. “He was just trying to survive, and I hate those kinds of fighters. He moved even more than I thought, but it’s okay. We won, and we’re grateful to fight here in Saudi Arabia.”

Scores were 119-109, 116-112, and 115-113 for Alvarez. 3MoreRounds scored it 119-109 for Alvarez as well.

In the co-feature, WBC cruiserweight titlist Badou Jack (29-3-3, 17 KOs) had his hands full with former titlist Noel Mikaelian (27-3, 12 KOs) in a closely contested fight.

While not particularly action-packed, the two attempted to outbox each other with jabs and combinations on the inside.

Final scores were 115-113, 115-113, and 114-114 for Jack.

Earlier in the night, Jaime Minguia (45-2, 35 KOs) gained revenge by outpointing Bruno Surace (26-1-2, 5 KOs) in a super middleweight rematch.

In their first encounter, Surace scored a shocking sixth-round knockout over Munguia in Tijuana, but this time, it was a much different fight with Munguia easily outboxing him over twelve rounds.

Scores were 117-111, 117-111, and 116-112 for Munguia.