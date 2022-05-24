Canelo-Golovkin III set for September 17

The highly-anticipated third match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is official, as Matchroom Boxing announced today that the two will face off on September 17 on DAZN PPV.

Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is fresh off of a decision loss to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight but will return to super middleweight to face Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) who recently stopped Ryota Murata last month.



Canelo and Golovkin last met in 2018, with Canelo earning a hotly-contested majority decision win, while their first encounter took place in 2017 that resulted in a disputed majority draw.



“I feel very happy and proud to be able to give the best fights and this fight won’t be an exception,” said Canelo.



“I hope to see you on September 17,” added Golovkin.

A venue has not been announced yet though their two meetings both took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



“The Canelo vs. GGG trilogy is the biggest fight in boxing and I am delighted to get this made for September 17,” said Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. “These are two men that bitterly dislike each other and want to end this incredible series with a blistering KO.



“I truly believe this will be the most thrilling fight between these two great champions and it will be fireworks from the first bell to the last man standing.”



