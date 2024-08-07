Canelo facing Berlanga on Sep 14 in Las Vegas

Photo: Esther Lin / Premier Boxing Champions

Super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) will take on unbeaten Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 14.

The fight will headline a PBC PPV on Prime Video with a co-featured bout that includes Erislandy Lara taking on Danny Garcia with Lara’s WBA middleweight title on the line.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through AXS.com

During Tuesday’s press conference in Beverly Hills, Canelo was no-nonsense about his opponent.

“I respect my opponents, but I like to respond when they talk. I’m going to be at my best on September 14 and I’m not gonna have any compassion for him. I’m going to be different. He needs 20 of him to give me any problems,” said Canelo.

“Take it easy man, because your turn is coming,” Canelo said to Berlanga. “He thinks he has more intelligence than me and everyone I’ve fought. C’mon bro, he’s not gonna be able to touch me. I wanna see him try.”

Berlanga for his part added, “I’m blessed to have this opportunity to be in the ring with a legend. This is going to be a night for the history books. Mexico vs. Puerto Rico fights at this magnitude stay in the history books forever.

“I’m the type of fighter who comes to fight. I won’t be running. Canelo was once in my shoes and now it’s my time to make my name and become a legend in the sport of boxing.

“On September 14, it’s fireworks. He sees it in my eyes. I’m never scared. I’m coming to take his spot in this sport.”