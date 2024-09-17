Canelo Dominant Against Berlanga In Las Vegas

Words-Photo: Raymundo Diosss

A sold out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas witnessed Canelo Alvarez defend his undisputed super middlemiddleweight titles with a dominant win over challenger Edgar Berlanga on Mexican Independence Day Weekend.

Alvarez, (62-2-2, 39 KOs) scored zan early rounds knockdown and was in command throughout the 12 round contest which was televised by Amazon PBC on Prime.

“My experience, my talent, my hard work (was the difference). Everything together, because if you have a talent and you don’t have discipline you have nothing. If you have discipline and you don’t have talent you have nothing. So you need to combine both and hard work,” Canelo would say in the post-fight in-ring interview with Jim Gray.

20,312 boxing fans were on hand as Canelo again proved way he is one of the best fighters in the sport. Scorecards had it 118-109, 118-109 and 117-110 for a unanimous decision win.

Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) scored 16 straight first round knockouts to begin his career and was fighting for a title and co-headlining a mega fight for the first time.