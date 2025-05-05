Canelo-Craword is set for September 12

Photo: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Newly minted (for a second time) undisputed super middleweight champ Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KOs), fresh off of a frustrating win over William Scull, finally has a super fight on the horizon.

After the win, it was announced that Canelo will now take on undefeated and former multi-division champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 12.

“I feel great about this fight in September,” said Alvarez in the ring after his win over Scull. “Crawford is one of the best out there, and I like to share the ring with those kinds of fighters. It’s my pleasure… Everybody is asking for the fight, and that’s why we’re here.”

“I’m feeling blessed and like everything has happened for a reason,” said Crawford, who joined Alvarez in the ring on Saturday night. “In September I’ll show the world what greatness looks like… I’m the best, that’s why everyone is gonna come watch on September 12.”

Crawford, who is a four-division champion and the former undisputed welterweight champion, went up to junior middleweight last August to outpoint Israil Madrimov to win a 154-pound title, but will be moving up two additional weight classes to challenge Canelo.

The fight will be promoted by TKO Boxing.