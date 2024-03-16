Canelo and Munguia to Meet The Press in Beverly Hills

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia will meet face to face for the first time since their all Mexican Cinco De Mayo clash for the undisputed super middleweight title was announced in Beverly Hills.

The Beverly Hills Hotel will host the fighters and media in promotion of the PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will also be carried by DAZN and is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.