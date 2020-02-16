Caleb Plant retains 168-pound title

Photos: Stephanie Trapp / TGB Promotions

IBF super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant (20-0, 12 KOs) retained his title on Saturday night by dominating and stopping Vincent Feigenbutz (31-3, 28 KOs) in front of a raucous hometown crowd at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Plant’s superior skill level was on display from the start, as Feigenbutz rarely had an opportunity to put on much of an offensive attack. Plant’s controlled aggression with combination punching and a sustained body attack were too much for his overmatched opponent.

After nine rounds of dominance, Plant finally earned a TKO over Feigenbutz in the 10th round of the FOX PBC Fight Night main event.

“I was super fueled by the crowd tonight,” Plant said. “I could have gone all night. The whole city came out. Nashville stand up!”