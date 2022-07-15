Brewart Stars in Co-Main of TBP’s ‘New Blood’ With Big Plans for 2023 

Richard Brewart is set to shine in the co-main event of ‘New Blood’ as Thompson Boxing Promotions once again touches down at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California on July 22.

Training at Raincross Boxing Academy in Riverside, California under the tutelage of renowned trainer Henry Ramirez, Brewart (12-0, 4 KO), has progressed with Ramirez at the helm. This trainer-fighter combination goes back six to seven years.

“I was initially a come forward type fighter. With Henry, I think more, and I’m more defensive,” said Brewart, who ended a 10 month layoff last month with a sixth round win over Antonio Duarte, also at the Doubletree.

That comeback fight also served as a motivational win for the young fighter, who came back from a knee injury and Brewart was also dealing with a death of a loved one. “Being a fighter, we know how to get through things and keep fighting.”

The Rancho Cucamonga native recently spent time sparring in Big Bear with champion Jaime Munguia for a few months, learning a lot from the current middleweight champion. Brewart is now heading into his featured attraction bout against opponent Ramon Ayala next Friday and is winding down training camp with some sparring and weight conditioning.

“Ayala is a tough guy. He’s going to pressure me. I like to counter punch. I have to be careful and set up my shots.” Brewart is looking for a 3-4 round stoppage win against Ayala.

Brewart is a rising prospect hoping to turn to contender status by 2023.

“I’m going to fight later this year, get my wins up, then hopefully a big fight in 2023 against a big name opponent like Joey Spencer or Xander Zayas.”

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets are priced at $50, $75, and $100, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900