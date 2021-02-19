Brewart Headlines TBP’s 3.2.1 Fight Card

Trainer Henry Ramirez with Brewart, Photo by Raymundo Dioses

Rancho Cucamonga’s Richard Brewart is set to headline Thompson Boxing Promotions first fight card of 2021 in a free livestream event from Corona, California on Sunday, February 21, 2021.



“Thompson Boxing has always taken great care of me and I appreciate them keeping my busy. Each fight I have been on for 3.2.1 Boxing has been exciting and fan-friendly, said Brewart (8-0, 4KO), who is coming off his bout against Louis Hernandez, a KO win in December 2020.



The middleweight prospect packs knockout power and will face Atlanta, Georgia native Nathan Weston in a match up which will serve as the nights main event from the Omega Products International, the outdoor venue which has hosted many TBP fight cards.

“I’ve been in the gym with my coach Henry Ramirez, working on a lot of defensive drills and I am seeing the time I have put in paying off. I learned a lot in my last fight, and I know that I am close to some big opportunities, so I’m super focused. It’s been a very productive training camp to say the least.”



Beto Duran, Doug Fischer and Steve Kim will handle mic duties with Jessica Rosales serving as the onsite ringside reporter.

“I am about to beat back-to-back undefeated fighters, and that is something a lot of fighters with less than ten fights don’t do. I am looking to make a statement in the middleweight division, and let the rest of the contenders know that I am coming,” said Brewart.

Two fights will also take place as Katsuma Akitsugi (4-0, 1 KO), faces Arnold Dinong (7-0, 1 KO) and Nelson Oliva will be making his pro debut against Uriel Gonzalez (5-6-1, 5 KOs).

The event will be on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website www.thompsonboxing.com, as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Fight Hub TV. and will start at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET.