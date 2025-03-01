News
Boxing Shots: Chris Suchánek- Rising Legends Promotions
More in News
-
Rising Legends Promotions Features Night of Knockouts in San Bernardino
Rising Legends Promotions touched down at the Fox Theater in San Bernardino for an...
-
Duarte Dominates Madueno on DAZN for WBA Continental Super Lightweight Title
All Photos: Chris Suchánek Oscar Duarte was dominant in his fight against late replacement...
-
Benavidez Unifies WBC-WBA Light Heavyweight Titles with UD over Morrell
Light heavyweight David Benavidez retained his interim WBC title and gained the WBA belt...
-