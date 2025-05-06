News
Boxing Shots: Chris Suchánek- Monster Inoue Cinco De Mayo Weekend Las Vegas 2025
Inoue Delivers on Cinco De Mayo Weekend in Las Vegas
Inoue gets off the canvas to stop Cardenas.
Canelo-Craword is set for September 12
The superfight is finally on and headed to Las Vegas.
Canelo outpoints Scull; becomes undisputed 168 lbs champ a second time
Alvarez struggles to find offense against Scull's strategy to run all night.
Rolly Romero upsets Ryan Garcia
A triple header in Times Square falls flat.