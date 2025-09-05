Boxing Legends Tyson and Mayweather Set for Exhibition in 2026

Two of boxing history’s most popular fighters ever will meet in the ring in 2026 when retired fist throwers Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather engage in a special attraction exhibition.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

Further details have yet to be released, including date and location. Both Mayweather and Tyson have participated in exhibitions throughout their retirement. Tyson was initially unsure that Mayweather would agree to step in the opposite corner of the squared circle.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but, Floyd said yes,” Tyson said. “This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable, and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets.

“I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening.”