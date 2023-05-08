‘Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko’ To Air On ESPN

ESPN is set to highlight the undisputed lightweight championship bout between titleholder Devin Haney and challenger Vasiliy Lomachenko in advance of their fight on May 20, 2023.

‘Blood, Sweat & Tears: Haney vs. Lomachenko’ is a two-part series that will play across all ESPN platforms in both English and Spanish, going inside the camps of both fighters.

Lomachenko is a former unified champion who paused his career to serve in the war against his country of Ukraine, and Haney is representing Californias Bay Area.

The two-part series will be aired multiple times per day and also be available on demand.