Benavidez Unifies WBC-WBA Light Heavyweight Titles with UD over Morrell

Light heavyweight David Benavidez retained his interim WBC title and gained the WBA belt in an entertaining yet mostly one sided main event pay per view on February 1, 2025 at the T-Mobile Arena in an event between two unbeaten fighters that served as boxings first big fight of the year.

This is Monster’s world,” “Benavidez, nicknamed “the Mexican Monster,” said Benavidez following the PBC promotion, who remains undefeated at 30-0, 24 KOs. “You know what it is, but a big shout to Morrell. He took a tough test. I knew he was going to be a tough fighter. That’s why I prepared so hard for this. I’m just happy the people were able to get a good show tonight.”

The build up hyped the grudge between the two fighters as the two jawed at each other during the press conferences, with Morrell even throwing his belt at Benavidez during a scuffle at their Miami presser.

The end result was a good fight that provided much action, although mostly in Benavidez’s favor. The Mexican consistently applied the pressure he is known for, with Morrell only finding pockets of success. Morrell, (11-1, 9KO) hailing from Cuba, was able to score a flash knockdown in the penultimate round, yet that was negated by Morrell throwing after the bell that earned him a one point deduction from referee Thomas Taylor.

The end result was a unanimous decision at 115-111, 115-111 and 118-108. CompuBox records had Benavidez landing almost half of his total thrown punches at 47.9%.

Benavidez is now in line to face the winner of the Feb. 22 undisputed light heavyweight title rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.