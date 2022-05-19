Benavidez-Lemieux workout photos and quotes

Photos: Esther Lin / Showtime

Days away from their super middleweight clash, David Benavidez and David Lemieux took part in a media workout in Phoenix, Arizona as the two close out their training camps before they meet at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in the Showtime Boxing main event.

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

“I definitely want to go out there and follow my gameplan. I don’t care [if the KO] comes in the first, second, fifth or 12th round. When it comes, it comes. I visualize everything I’m going to do in the ring. “I just hit the weight yesterday and now everything is amazing. We took that stress off the table after four months of hard work. Now, I’m excited to go out there, fight for the title and give the fans a great fight. “It makes me happy to be able to inspire kids and to see the smiles on the faces of the people in my city. It’s inspiring to have them come out and support me the way that they do. “It means the world to me to be here in my hometown with my family – both my son and my dad. Now I know what my dad meant when he said that once you have a child, your life changes. My son Anthony is 18 months and he’s given me so much motivation to be the best version of myself.I have a newfound focus and I’m ready to conquer the division.”

DAVID LEMIEUX

“On fight night I’ll be about 180 pounds. I don’t care what he is at. Maybe 190? It doesn’t really matter. I’ll be ready no matter what. “If he wants a war, he’ll get a war. I’m strong and I’m very confident in my abilities. I know he’s a very strong fighter, but we have a plan going in against him. We’re not worried and we will do what we have to do to be at our best on fight night. David Benavídez will have his hands full on Saturday night. “If you know David Lemieux, he’s never refused a fight and he’s always taken whatever fight they put in front of him. When we had big fights in the past, we always took them. If you want to be a world champion you have to fight the best. “He’s a great fighter and you can’t take anything away from him, but he’s never fought David Lemieux and he will see what that means on Saturday night. I know what I’m going in there against. Does he know what he’s going in against?”

The Showtime Boxing telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and also features Yoelvis Gomez vs. Jorge Cota in the co-feature, while Luis Nuñez takes on Jonathan Fierro in the opening bout.

Tickets for the event are still available via Ticketmaster.