Benavidez batters Lemieux

Photo: Esther Lin / Showtime

Undefeated David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) looked impressive on Saturday night, punishing and stopping former champ David Lemieux (43-5, 36 KOs) inside three rounds at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Lemieux came out firing from the start, rushing Benavidez and he unloaded with hooks to the head and body in the opening round.

Benavidez however, took his time, established his jab, and weathered the early storm. In the second, Benavidez stunned Lemieux and sent him down with a crushing uppercut. Lemieux ended up outside of the ropes but somehow managed to get up and survive the round.

In the third, Benavidez wasted no time in going right after Lemieux whose face was already busted up and bleeding from the nose. After a barrage of punches, Lemieux’s corner signaled to the referee to stop the fight, who waved it off at 1:31 in the third round.

“Mike Tyson gave me the name ‘The Mexican Monster’, what do you think I’m gonna do?” Benavidez said afterward. “I just feel like I’m the strongest 168-pounder. No one can mess with me.”