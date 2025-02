Middleweight contenders Yoenli Feliciano Hernandez and Angel Ruiz are set to face off in a featured bout on the undercard of the David Benavidez-David Morrell unification bout in Las Vegas.

Feliciano Hernandez is the WBA’s No. 1 ranked contender.

Undefeated Argentine Olympian Mirco Cuello will face off against Mexicos Christian Olivo in another featured bout on the undercard.

PBC on Prime Video preliminary fights will be lived stream for three on Amazon Prime.