Benavidez-Morrell Meet Media in Miami

David Benavidez and David Morrell Jr. met the media at BOXR Gym in Miami in advance of their light heavyweight unification bout set for February 1 in Las Vegas.

The fighters provided early fireworks and nearly began round one early in what has become a grudge match.

I’m super focused on one objective, and that’s inflicting damage on David Morrell. I’m coming for the knockout,” said WBC titleholder Benavidez following the almost physical altercation. “This is all more fuel to the flame and do what I have to do. Now I’m really gonna put a beating on him!”

“This is my time. I don’t need to show him any respect,” said Morrell, the WBA titleholder.

A previous media meeting in Los Angeles also produced some trash talk and bad blood.

Benavidez-Morrell is a PBC-PPV that takes place February 1 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through AXS.com