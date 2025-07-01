Barrios Media Workout at Pound For Pound Gym In Las Vegas for WBC Title Defense Against Pacquiao

WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios held a media workout in advance of his title defense against Manny Pacquiao on July 19, 2025.

“It’s all smiles between us right now, but when that bell rings, we’re going in there with bad intentions,” said Barrios, who was flanked by his trainer Bob Santos at the Pound 4 Pound Gym in Las Vegas.



“This has been a tremendous camp. It’s very rare to have a camp this smooth. The sparring has been perfect and I’m very happy with how everything has gone. The hard work has already been put in.”

Barrios, (29-2-1, 18 KOs) defended his title last year against Abel Ramos and doesn’t seem interested in letting go of his title against the un-retiring Pacquiao.



“When the fight was first brought to me I wasn’t sure whether to take it as respect or disrespect, because he wanted me. But regardless, I’m the champion for a reason and I’m gonna show why I’m holding the WBC belt.”

Pacquiao vs. Barrios takes place live on PBC PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 19, 2025.