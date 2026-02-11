Barrios-Garcia Face Off on DAZN with Mannix 

WBC Welterweight champion sat down across from challenger Ryan Garcia with reporter Chris Mannix hosting DAZN’s Face Off in the lead up to the fight set for February 21, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I try to let all my decision be led by God and I felt like this was the right decision to make and he’s a great fighter. He’s never been in a bad fight, he’s always coming to fight,” said Garcia of Barrios, who defended his title in July 2025 against Hall of Fame inductee Manny Pacquiao which resulted in a draw.

“I mean, he’s definitely here for a reason. He’s dangerous, everything that he brings in there. So he’s definitely worthy to be a live opponent,” Barrios stated of Garcia, who was last seen in defeat In May 2025 against Rolando Romero.

Barrios-Garcia takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 21, 2026.