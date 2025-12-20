Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Jake Paul

On Saturday night, former two-time heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua scored a 6th-round KO over Jake Paul in the main event on Netflix from Miami, Florida.

It was an incredibly slow fight at the start, with Jake Paul using all of the insanely large 22×22 ring to his advantage by moving away from Joshua, who stalked him but rarely threw punches.

It was more of the same for the next three rounds as the crowd grew increasingly frustrated with the lack of action from both fighters.

In the fifth round, however, Joshua finally started to let his hands go, while Paul was growing visibly fatigued, tackling Joshua on a few occasions. A series of combinations from Joshua floored Paul twice during the round, but still managed to get out of the fifth.

THE REF HAS SEEN ENOUGH!!!



ANTHONY JOSHUA GETS THE KO AGAINST JAKE PAUL IN ROUND 6!

In the sixth, Joshua continued applying pressure and, with Paul along the ropes, unloaded on another series of punches that sent Paul down for the third time in the fight.

Then, finally, with Paul cornered, Joshua unloaded with a straight right hand that sent Paul down for the fourth time in the fight, this time getting counted out.

After the fight, Paul said he wanted to continue fighting in hopes for an eventual world title, while Joshua called out Tyson Fury.