All-Mexican World Title Co-Feature Set for Cinco De Mayo Event in Las Vegas 

The co-feature is set for the Naoya Inoue v. Ramon Cardenas Cinco De Mayo weekend event as an All-Mexican clash will take place between WBO featherweight world champion Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza and challenger Edward Vazquez on Sunday, May 4, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) was last seen defending his title against Robeisy Ramirez via six round knockout in December 2024. The bout served as a rematch from when Cardenas scored an upset win over Ramirez for the WBO title the previous year. “I’m thrilled to return to the ring, especially in the city where I always dreamed of fighting, Las Vegas. Fighting at T-Mobile Arena is also a dream come true, which adds even more excitement for me. Edward Vazquez is a tough fighter who wants to take what’s mine. But I’m prepared to show him that I’m here to stay as a champion. I cannot wait for May 4 to reaffirm that once again.”

“Rafael Espinoza is a towering featherweight with the power and skills to be a world champion for years to come, and we’re excited to showcase him on such a meaningful weekend for Mexican boxing,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum “Edward Vazquez is a tough, determined challenger who knows this is his shot to change everything. Fans at T-Mobile Arena are in for a treat as Espinoza shares the spotlight with the incomparable Naoya Inoue on this historic Cinco de Mayo card.”

Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs), is coming off two consecutive knockout wins in 2024 in advance of the Cardenas about.

“May 4 can’t get here soon enough. I started boxing at eight years old and have been a pro for over nine years. Nothing has ever been handed to me. I earned this opportunity. Espinoza is a fantastic fighter and a deserving champion, but he has never stepped into the ring with someone like ‘Kid’ Vazquez.”