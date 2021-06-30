All Heavyweight Undercard For Wilder-Fury III!

An all-heavyweight undercard has been created for the biggest heavyweight fight of 2021 when Tyson Fury faces Deontay Wilder in a rubber match next month in Las Vegas.

Efe Ajagba will fight upstart Frank Sanchez in the nights co-main event at the T-Mobile Arena.

“I am honored to be fighting on the Fury-Wilder III pay-per-view as the co-main event,” said Ajagba.

“I have been patiently waiting for this opportunity to showcase my skills. My fans — and critics — can expect to see more jabs, head movement, footwork and power in both hands against Frank Sánchez. July 24 is going to be a special night for ‘The One and Only’ Efe Ajagba.”

“I am excited to make my case as the top heavyweight title contender on the best pay-per-view card of the year,” said Sánchez, an undefeated 28 year old trained by Canelo Alvarez trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Robert Helenius and Adam Kownacki will have a rematch of their March 2020 bout, won by Helenius via fourth round knockout.

I’m looking forward to repeating my first performance against Kownacki on July 24,” said Helenius.

“Boxing fans can expect another incredible fight with my hand raised in victory once again. All of Finland will be behind me when I show the world why I am most deserving of a world title fight. My only goal is to be world champion and unfortunately for Adam he stands in my way.”

The first PPV bout will feature Fury’s sparring partner and undefeated fighter Jared Anderson against fellow undefeated fighter Vladimir Tereshkin.

Tickets for Fury vs. Wilder III are on sale now and can be purchased at www.t-mobilearena.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.