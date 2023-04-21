Acosta Tops Thompson Boxing Promotions ‘New Blood’ Series

George “El Yuyu” Acosta will headline Thompson Boxing Promotions popular ‘New Blood’ series on April 21, 2023 live from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California.

Acosta, (14-1, 2 KOs) will fight Cesar Villarraga in an eight-round super featherweight bout.

“This is another tough fight. Although Villarraga (10-6-1, 5 KOs) doesn’t have the best record on paper, he’s a dangerous fighter. He has knockout power and has defeated some good fighters. I’m definitely not looking past him. I know he’s coming to fight, and I’ll be ready.”

The event will stream live on Thompsonboxing.com and their Facebook and YouTube pages.

“This will be my second fight of the year, and it’s making a difference in my mindset. I want to thank Thompson Boxing for keeping me busy. As fighters, we never want to get rusty, so fighting constantly is important, and I’m grateful,” said Acosta.