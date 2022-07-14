Acosta Headlines TBP’s ‘New Blood’ in Main Event Against Avelar

George ‘El Yuyu’ Acosta returns to the ring on July 22, 2022, headlining the popular ‘New Blood’ series produced by Thompson Boxing Promotions in Ontario, California.

Acosta, (12-1, 1 KO), faces Isaac Avelar in a super featherweight bout which will serve as the Whittier natives first fight in 14 months. Acosta kept himself busy during his layoff and even participated in a marathon.

“I’m a student at heart, learning how to improve myself physically and mentally as a fighter. I ran a marathon, which is a great mental and physical training experience,” said Acosta, who also bided his time with a broadcast position on the last New Blood installment.

“I’m comfortable on the mic. It was an honor to broadcast with Doug Fischer (Ring Magazine).” Acosta also kept busy during his layoff with calling fights for the Roy Englebrecht ‘Fight Club OC’ series in Costa Mesa.

Winding down camp at Knockout Boxing in South Gate, which included competitive sparring at former champion Leo Santa Cruz’s gym, Acosta is prepared for his contest against Avelar, which will count as Acosta’s first bout against a left-handed fighter.

Acosta doesn’t anticipate a tough adjustment in facing a lefty, proof being that he has sparred with left-handed former champion Jamel Herring.

“I’m expecting the best from Avelar. I respect that he has fought for the Interim Title. I’m taller and I have more reach. It will be a great fight.”

“New Blood” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA. Doors open at 6:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets are priced at $50, $75, and $100, are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900