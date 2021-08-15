News
‘Ace’ Torres Shines in Thompson Boxing Promotions Main Event with TKO
More in News
-
De La Hoya Returns! Silva-Ortiz Co-Headline Sept 11 at Staples Center
Boxing Hall of Famer Oscar De La Hoya will return to the ring on...
-
Spence Scratched, Ugas In Against Pacquiao Aug 21
Unified welterweight titleholder Errol Spence was found to have a torn retina during a...
-
Pacquiao Does Hollywood in 2021
The title of this article seems improbable if you turn back the clock on...
-
Pacquiao-Spence Meet in Los Angeles
Senator Manny Pacquiao and unified welterweight titleholder Errol Spence met face to face at...